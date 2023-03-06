Cruise ship brings nearly 2,000 visitors to Quang Ninh

Malta-flagged cruise ship Mein Schiff 5 docked in Quang Ninh Province on March 6, carrying nearly 2,000 European visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.

The visitors are scheduled to explore a number of tourist attractions in the locality, including Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognized World Natural Heritage Site, as well as the local culture and cuisine in Ha Long city before leaving the province for Hong Kong (China) in the evening of the same day.

This is the second and the biggest cruise ship having arrived in Quang Ninh since the beginning of this year.

Earlier on January 22, or the first day of the Year of the Cat, Silver Spirit cruise ship also carried 500 tourists to Ha Long. The city is about to welcome at least four other foreign ships with thousands of visitors in March.

In the first two months of 2023, Quang Ninh received 3.35 million visitors, doubling the number recorded in the same time last year, including 157,000 foreigners. The province earned over VND6.5 trillion (US$274.66 million) from tourism in the period.

This year, the province aims for 15 million visitors, including 2 million foreigners, and a tourism revenue of VND32.4 trillion (US$1.36 billion).