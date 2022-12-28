Credit grows 12.87 percent in 2022

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), on December 27, held a press conference on the implementation of tasks of the banking sector in 2023 in Hanoi.

Regarding the mission orientation for 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam continues to closely follow the resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly, the Government, and the direction of the Prime Minister, and closely monitor the developments and the situation of the world and domestic economy to operate prudently, flexibly, and synchronously with monetary policy tools, closely coordinate with fiscal policy and other macroeconomic policies to contribute to controlling inflation at around 4.5 percent, stabilizing the macro-economy, and ensuring the major balances of the economy.

The SBV will also implement solutions to stabilize the monetary and foreign exchange markets and ensure the safety of the banking system; regulate the monetary market reasonably; operate interest rates and exchange rates in line with market conditions, macroeconomic developments, and monetary policy objectives.