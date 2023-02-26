CPV, Dominican Republic's MIU party beef up cooperation

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) signed an agreement of cooperation for the 2023-2028 period in Hanoi on February 26.

The deal was inked by Le Hoai Trung, member of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, and Miguel Mejia, General Secretary of the MIU.

Under the agreement, the two parties will increase and enhance the effectiveness of delegation exchanges, while strengthening the exchange of information on the situation of each country and each party, and coordinating closely at forums of political parties in the region and the world.

They will flexibly implement collaboration in personnel training, and create favourable conditions for the two business communities to expand partnership in economy, trade and investment. The agreement also aims to make the Vietnam-Dominica ties deeper and more effective.

Earlier the same day, Trung, authorised by the Acting State President, presented the Friendship Order of Vietnam to MIU General Secretary Miguel Mejia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trung said that the order is the Vietnamese Party and State's recognition and high evaluation of the MOU leader's important contributions to the establishment, reinforcement and development of ties between the two Parties and States, as well as his efforts to strengthen the understanding of the traditional ties and friendship between the two countries among people of both countries.

Mejia showed his honour to receive the order, affirming that the Government, parliament and major political parties in the Dominican Republic treasures ties with Vietnam and give high priority to strengthening its relations with the Southeast Asian nation.

He said he will make more efforts for the growth of the solidarity, traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the future. The MIU leader said that this is the eighth time he has visited Vietnam, and each trip has brought him special feelings of a country that is recording important achievements on its path towards socialism, especially in economy and the improvement of people's living conditions.