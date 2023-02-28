Country’s total tourism revenue sharply increases in first two months

Total revenue from tourism in the first two months of 2023 reached VND4,700 billion (US$197.4 million), amounting to 2.2 times the number during the same period last year, announced the General Statistics Office.

The country saw a sharp increase in tourism revenue due to a vast array of activities on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday) that have been resumed after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Some localities recorded a high increase in tourism revenue in the first two months, including Hai Phong with an increase of 17.5 times the number during the same period in the previous year, Tay Ninh 15.9 times, Da Nang 7.1 times, Hanoi 3.1 times. HCMC saw it increase 84.4 percent year on year, Lang Son 27.1 percent and Ninh Binh 17.8 percent.

International visitors arriving by air were 1,636,200, accounting for 90.7 percent of the total number of foreign tourists to Vietnam.

In February, the number of international travelers to Vietnam was 933,000, up 7.1 percent compared to the previous month thanks to the reopening of international tourism and air routes.

The total number of foreign tourists to the country in the first two months was more than 1.8 million, which was 36.6 times the number during the same period last year. Still, it was still less than 60 percent of the number during the same period of 2019 before the pandemic broke out.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services hit VND109,100 billion (US$4.6 billion) and posted a 31.6 percent year on year increase in the first two months of 2023. Some localities saw good revenue growth including Da Nang with an increase of 114.7 percent, Khanh Hoa 65.7 percent, Quang Ninh 47.7 percent and HCMC 45.1 percent.