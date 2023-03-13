Country’s coffee industry in need of renovation

A seminar on building a chain of high-quality Vietnamese coffee products associated with green growth and sustainable development was held in Buon Ma Thuot City in the central highland province of Dak Lak on March 12.

According to opinions at the event, building raw material areas, investing in deep-processing facilities, innovating coffee varieties, and implementing organic farming are some of the renewal factors to improve Vietnam's coffee industry and intensify its values and competitiveness in the international market.

Vietnam currently remains the world's second-biggest coffee exporter. However, the export of raw and unprocessed products leads to restrictions on their values and economic benefits.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan emphasized the coffee industry of Vietnam in general and Dak Lak particularly needs to consider building a coffee culture with the participation of coffee growers, businesses, suppliers, and the local authorities. In addition, parts of coffee trees, such as leaves, roots, and stems are used to make by-products to bring more benefits to farmers.

The event which was co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Vietnam Coffee-Coco Association (VICOFA) and chaired by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan is part of the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival.

The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival themed "Buon Ma Thuot - Destination of coffee worldwide" is scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 10-14.