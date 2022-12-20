Country braces for dual extremely cold fronts

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that one more cold air is spreading the country while the Northern and Central regions are experiencing bitterly cold temperatures under the impact of an increasingly cold front.

It is expected that the newly-formed cold mass air will affect directly the Northern, North-Central and mid-Central regions, respectively, beginning from tonight.

From December 21, the chilling air will cover the Northern localities and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue with average temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, even falling to below 6 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

The weather agency noted that the current temperature in the Central region remains low; therefore, under the impact of new cold mass air, localities from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa, from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will see moderate and heavy rains from tonight to Friday. Meanwhile, the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue will continue to experience severe and damaging cold weather on a large scale with the potential of frost and fog.

According to information from the Northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, on Monday early morning, the temperature in the Fansipan mountain peak dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius leading to the appearance of hoarfrost.

In the center of Sa Pa Town, the temperature was measured at 2.7 degrees Celsius.

On the same day, frost continued to appear in the mountainous districts of Nghe An, especially districts of Ky Son, Que Phong and Tuong Duong.