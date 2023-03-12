Cooperation between HCMC, southern localities creates economic breakthrough

A conference on summarizing the cooperative program in socio-economic development between HCMC and Mekong Delta’s localities was held in Ben Tre Province on March 11.

The meeting saw the presence of HCMC’s leaders including Chairman and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Vo Van Hoan together with Deputy Head of the Agency for Regional Industry and Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Do Thi Minh Tram and leaders of provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province Tran Ngoc Tam said that the cooperative program in socio-economic development program between HCMC and Mekong Delta’s localities has created an economic breakthrough for provinces and cities in the region and provided opportunities to attract investors of the southern economic hub to invest in projects in the southernmost area.

It is also a chance to implement the Political Bureau’s Resolution13-NQ/TW on orientations to promote socio-economic development and ensure security and defense in the Mekong Delta to 2030, with a vision towards 2045, contributing to deploying and promoting potentials and strong points of localities as well as accelerating rapid and sustainable socio-economic development in accordance with the national socio-economic development strategy, he added.

The province’s chairman noted that Ben Tre is 86 kilometers away from HCMC and situated in the center of the trade route with the southern metropolis and southern key economic region through HCMC – Trung Luong expressway and Rach Mieu Bridge connecting Co Chien Bridge with Tra Vinh Province and other localities in the region, such as Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau. Ben Tre can promote the advantage of its geographical position as a hub for goods trade and become a satellite of the urban area of HCMC.

Ben Tre has built a number of value chains of key agricultural products and kicked off transport projects enhancing regional connectivity, including Rach Mieu 2 Bridge. The province plans to start projects of Dinh Khao and Tan Phu bridges.

Additionally, Ben Tre Province plans to kick off construction of a 53-km section of the southern coastal line running through the province and its neighbors in the 2023-2025 period.

The section running along three rivers of Tien, Ham Luong and Co Chien will connect Ben Tre with Tien Giang and Tra Vinh provinces, create a driving force for Ben Tre to strengthen the connection among the coastal urban areas in Binh Dai, Ba Tri and Thanh Phu districts in Ben Tre, and Ben Tre Province and Tra Vinh, Tien Giang provinces together with HCMC.

On this occasion, HCMC signed a cooperative agreement on socio-economic development between HCMC and Mekong Delta’s localities to 2025 in the sectors of transport infrastructure development, tourism, supply-demand connection, investment and trade promotion, cooperation for climate change adaptation, science and technology development and digital transformation.