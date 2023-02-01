Cooperation between HCMC, Cambodian localities promoted

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on January 31 hosted a reception for outgoing Cambodian Consul General to HCMC Sok Dareth who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

At the receiving ceremony, Mr. Sok Dareth expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s leaders for creating favorable conditions for the operation of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC, contributing to strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He emphasized that relations between Cambodia and Vietnam, HCMC and Cambodian localities are developing well. In 2022, the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations marked a new milestone in the friendship cooperation relationship between the two countries.

The outgoing Cambodian Consul General to HCMC hoped the city’s leaders would continue to create advantages for the operation of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC, and support Cambodian people and students who are working and studying in the city.

He pledged to do his utmost to contribute to consolidating the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia.

For his part, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated Mr.Sok Dareth’s outstanding contribution to promoting the relationship between the two nations.

The city’s leader hoped that the outgoing Cambodian Consul General would continue to be interested in enhancing the bilateral cooperation.

He affirmed that the municipal government will be always ready to support and create conditions for the Consulate General and the community of Cambodia in HCMC to operate, live and study conveniently. The city plans to strengthen transport and infrastructure connectivity in the coming time to boost trade opportunities and cooperation in various fields between HCMC and Cambodian localities.

On this occasion, Mr, Phan Van Mai handed over the HCMC badge to Mr. Sok Dareth.