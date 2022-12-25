Container route at Chan May Port opened

Chan May Port Joint Stock Company, on December 25, in collaboration with Hai An Transport and Stevedoring Joint Stock Company, organized the opening of a container route at Chan May Port in Phu Loc District of Thua Thien-Hue Province.

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Phan Quy Phuong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province, said that the event was the first step to make a breakthrough, contributing to accelerating and developing Chan May Port, creating a more favorable environment for investment attraction and import-export activities of businesses in the North Central region (from Thua Thien-Hue to Quang Binh) and Laos, as well as creating a new driving force and appearance for Chan May - Lang Co Economic Zone.

Mr. Phan Quy Phuong suggested that Chan May Port soon complete categories and investment roadmap for additional services and have solutions to modernize production organization and freight forwarding, serving shipping lines, importers, and exporters with high quality. Along with that, the port needs to organize logistics services well to contribute to reducing logistics costs for businesses.

The provincial Management Board of Economic and Industrial Zones, relevant departments, and agencies should continue to pay attention to and support shipping lines, transport enterprises, and partners to cooperate and join hands to build Thua Thien-Hue Province become a center for regional connection, regional link, and logistics service supply chain connection for the Central region.

On this occasion, Chan May Port welcomes the Hai An View container ship with a capacity of 1,577 TEUs, opening the Hai Phong - Chan May (Thua Thien-Hue) - Ho Chi Minh City container transport service with two trips per week. This event marks the opening of the first domestic container shipping service to Chan May Port in Thua Thien - Hue Province.

According to Mr. Duong Ba Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chan May Port Joint Stock Company, in the coming time, Chan May Port plans to invest in expanding container warehouses and yards while continuing to research and invest in specialized equipment and apply management software for port operations and container handling to improve productivity to meet the criteria of shipping lines. At the same time, it should continue to build and train human resources to meet the needs of container cargo operations when the number of ships and the volume of cargo increase.

Chan May Port is located between the two largest cities in Central Vietnam, Hue and Da Nang. It is near the national key tourist area of Canh Duong - Lang Co - Hai Van - Bach Ma National Park and the national tourist urban of Hue. It is the gateway to the East Sea and the closest and most convenient port to the regions of the East-West Economic Corridor.

The main business lines exploited here include berth services, stevedoring services, warehousing services, water transport, shipping agent, and logistics services.