Consulate General of Japan in HCMC celebrates Emperor Naruhito's birthday

The Consulate General of Japan in the southern metropolis held a reception to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Emperor Naruhito. Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and a number of city leaders were in attendance at the special celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro expressed his pleasure to welcome the distinguished guests to attend the celebration. He announced that the relationship between Japan and Ho Chi Minh City is becoming more and more in-depth and comprehensive in both public and private means. Japanese businesses are interested in investing in the city, especially in the fields of retail and services in the post-pandemic time.

On behalf of the leaders and city dwellers, Mr. Vo Van Hoan sent his best wishes to the Consulate General of Japan and the Japanese community in the city on the special celebration. He said that the achievements of developing relations between Vietnam - Japan in general, and Ho Chi Minh City - Japan, in particular, are very proud.

Vice Chairman Hoan believed that the Japanese Emperor's goodwill and noble humanity would spread the light of friendship and positive energy to the people of Japan and many other parts of the world, contributing to strengthening international solidarity, especially the attachment between the two peoples of Japan and Vietnam.