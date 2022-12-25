Construction of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport starts

The groundbreaking ceremony saw the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Hoang Anh and leaders of ministries, departments and HCMC’s authorities.

Terminal 3 is designed with a capacity of receiving 20 million passengers per year and 7,000 passengers during peak time. The project with a total capital of VND10,990 billion (US$466 million) is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. It has three main works, including a passenger terminal, a multi-storey car parking lot with non-aviation services, and a viaduct system that leads to the terminal.

The terminal covering a total floor area of around 112,500 square meters has four floors and one basement, 90 counters, 20 automated bag drop counters and 42 check-in kiosks, 27 doorways leading to aircrafts, 16 baggage storages, and 25 airport security gates. The private VIP terminal facility includes eight airport security gates and a business-class lounge.

The multi-storey car parking lot with a total floor area of 130,000 square meters includes four floors, two basements and a three-storey parking area for motorbikes.

The facility can serve Code C and Code E aircrafts which have dimensions meeting the specifications in the Aerodrome Reference Code table. The project is expected to meet the increasing travel needs of people and solve traffic congestion at Tan Son Nhat airport.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized transport infrastructure is one of three strategic breakthroughs for sustainable economic development. The development of aviation infrastructure contributes to synchronization and diversification of transport, promoting the development of domestic and international trade in goods.

He asked the Ministry of Transport and CMSC to continuously solve the second phase of site clearance work for completing the project on time and hand over land for the construction of the access road from Tran Quoc Hoan Street to Cong Hoa Street.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) must coordinate with the HCMC People’s Committee to supervise and check the quality of the project, he added.