Construction of metro line No.2 expected to start in 2025

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) today announced that Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and Germany's third largest bank KfW which have financed metro projects in Vietnam held an assessment to review the progress of the implementation proposing solutions to promote the implementation of the Metro Line No. 2 Ben Thanh - Tham Luong.

The delegation met with representatives of the Departments of Planning and Investment, the Department of Finance, the MAUR and local consultants. The parties discussed and then concluded to make concerted efforts to finish the project goals this year.

Specifically, the goal is to complete the site clearance with a currently total workload of 86 percent. Relocation of technical infrastructure works including electricity, water supply and drainage will be carried out in the second quarter of 2023 and the clean site will be handed over to the main contractor in 2025.

Legal procedures for approving the adjustment of the project implementation time and procedures for arranging loan No. 03 from KfW (CS2B) will be completed in the first quarter of 2024.