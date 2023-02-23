Construction of largest irrigation reservoir in Dak Nong Province approved

The Management Board of Invested Construction Projects in Dak Nong Province yesterday announced that the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry has agreed with an investment project to build Dak Gang Irrigation Reservoir.



Accordingly, the project has a total investment of over VND1 trillion (US$42 million), taking from the central State budget as well as the counterpart capital of Dak Nong Province (VND100 billion - $4.2 million).

Dak Gang Irrigation Reservoir is sited in both Dak Mil District and Cu Jut District, with a total surface area of more than 234ha. When finished, it is supposed to supply irrigation water for 1,860ha of crops and domestic water for thousands of households in the two above districts.

According to the Management Board of Invested Construction Projects in Dak Nong Province, this project is the largest irrigation one of the province. It should start in 2023 and is expected to complete in 2027.