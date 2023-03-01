Conference promotes cooperation between India, southcentral region

The People’s Committee of central coastal province of Khanh Hoa and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a conference in Nha Trang city on March 1.

The conference aims to promote cooperation between India and the southcentral region, with 300 delegates from the two countries taking part.

The event was meant to effectively carry out the Vietnam-India Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and People which was adopted by the two Prime Ministers on February 21, 2020, and to step up cooperation with India this year.

It also provided a platform for both sides to discuss cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, health care, education, tourism and information technology.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang committed all possible support for enterprises in the southcentral region and Khanh Hoa in particular to do business, contributing to regional and local socio-economic development as well as friendly ties between Vietnam and India.

Le Tuan Ho, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Phu Yen provincial People’s Committee, expressed his wish to welcome more Indian investors to the province to explore cooperation opportunities in fields of India’s strength such as infrastructure in hi-tech industrial zones, hi-tech agriculture, aquaculture, education and health care.

Speaking virtually at the event, Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said Vietnam and India are comprehensive strategic partners of each other with two-way trade surpassing US$15 billion last year.

Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi said the event, underway from February 28 to March 4, sees the participation of 70 firms to discuss advantages of each side and six priority areas.

Indian delegates also had a chance to visit universities, educational establishments, factories, economic and industrial zones, hospitals, hi-tech companies and tourist destinations in Khanh Hoa.

An exhibition on the sidelines of the event also attracted 17 stalls displaying signature products of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan provinces.

Last year, Vietnam and India celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.