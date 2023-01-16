Conference on implementing resolution 31 opens in HCMC

A conference on implementing Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, opened in HCMC on January 16.

Attending the event was Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, Vo Van Thuong; Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC's Commission for Communication and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

In his remarks, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to the ministries; departments; Central and local agencies; Party Central Committee's Office; leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and HCMC; the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; experts and scientists who actively made an outstanding contribution to helping the southern economic hub complete 10-year implementation Politburo’s Resolution 16 as a basis for the Politburo to issue resolution 31.

After more than 40 years of implementing three resolutions of the Politburo, including 01 in 1982, 20 in 2002 and 16 in 2020, the role, position, stature and mission of HCMC are shown more clearly. The city has set a bigger goal for development and taken a heavier responsibility.

The new resolution is expected to include outstanding law policies creating the most favorable conditions for the city to exploit its potential and strong points, mobilize all resources for rapid and sustainable development as well as invest in key infrastructure projects; granting a higher level of authority to the People’s Council and People’s Committee of the city; approving a pilot plan on carrying out specific mechanisms to help the city actively mobilize investment financial resources, allowing the city to continue to keep the current retention rate until 2025, the City's Party Chief noted.