Conference held on cybersecurity law implementation

The Public Security Ministry yesterday cooperated with VN Business Forum (VBF), VN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to host a dissemination conference on Decree 53/2022/ND-CP by the Government on August 15, 2022 about the Cybersecurity Law.



Lieutenant General Nguyen Minh Chinh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-Tech Crimes (A05 – under the Public Security Ministry), said that the conference aims at improving the efficiency of Decree No.53 implementation by delivering proper instructions and answering inquiries about this Decree.

Lieutenant Colonel Trieu Manh Hung, Deputy Director of A05, presented an overview of the current cybersecurity and hi-tech crime prevention status in Vietnam. His report also explained terminologies in the Decree, introduced requirements and responsibilities of organizations, businesses, and individuals to observe the Cybersecurity Law.

In the conference, many questions were raised by both domestic and foreign organizations, businesses, and individuals regarding the matters of data storage of service users in Vietnam, national and international business types required to store data, data storage methods and forms.



In related news, the Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday held a meeting to summarize results of e-information activities in 2022, along with the orientation for next year.

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (under the Information and Communications Ministry) reported that in 2022, there have been breakthroughs in the fight against law violations of cross-border social networks. As a results, these platforms now have to increase the rate of erasing and stopping harmful information spread on their networks to 92 percent.

Along with that is closer monitoring on cross-border advertising activities and the elimination of e-information websites acting like a formal press site.

In the upcoming time, the Ministry of Information and Communications is going to submit a draft decree to amend Decree No. 72/2013/ND-CP to the Government for approval. This new decree adds a series of regulations to fight against e-information websites acting like a formal press site, including disapproving a license for general electronic news sites and social networks with misleading domain names like press sites, asking for identity of social network users, stopping cross-border platforms with unhealthy information.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Information and Communications is going to publicize a whitelist of useful news websites as well as a blacklist of harmful information websites.