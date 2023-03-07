Conference discusses hydrogen technology in green energy conversion

A hybrid conference on the application and development of hydrogen technology in Vietnam’s green energy transition took place in Da Nang today, with the participation of managers, scientists, and businesses from Japan and Vietnam.

Le Hoang Tai, deputy head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the country is now making the first steps in shifting from traditional energy sources to renewable, green, and clean ones, and hydrogen is a clean energy source, with almost no pollution emissions.

He said the Politburo’s Resolution 55-NQ/TW on orientation for the national energy development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2045 has outlined an orientation for developing hydrogen energy.

Accordingly, biofuels and hydrogen will be used in electricity generation, transportation, industry, civil and commercial buildings to accelerate energy transition and the building of a carbon-free economy.

Dang Hai Anh from the MoIT’s Oil, Gas and Coal Department informed participants that by 2050, Vietnam’s final energy consumption demand is projected to hit about 144-170 million tonnes of oil equivalent, of which the demand for hydrogen energy will make up about 5.6 - 6.2 percent.

He said a draft national energy master plan has set a target that by 2050, the output of hydrogen will reach about 25 million tons and that of synthetic fuel from hydrogen origin 2.5-2.9 million tonnes. However, challenges and obstacles remain for the hydrogen industry in Vietnam such as high production cost, and the lack of infrastructure and a legal corridor to monitor related standards, among others.

Participants delivered overall assessments of hydrogen energy production from solar and wind energy sources and the potential of green hydrogen usage in Vietnam. Experts also gave proposals on the building and conduction of mechanisms serving such development serving the reduction of greenhouse emissions and acceleration of clean energy transition.