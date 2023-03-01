Con Dao Island likely to face power outage due to shortage of diesel fuel

Con Dao Island off the Southeastern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province is facing a risk of power outage as diesel fuel reserve is only enough for An Hoi power plant to operate units until 7 p.m. on February 29.

The Electricity Company of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province has just said that the company sent a letter to the functional agencies to require the prompt transportation of diesel fuel to Con Dao District serving for the power generation of the An Hoi power plant.

Previously, on February 28, Con Dao Electricity had sent a dispatch to the Con Dao District People's Committee to report the lack of diesel fuel at the An Hoi power plant.

According to the document, as of 7 p.m. on February 28, there were only 58,000 liters of diesel fuel in the fuel tank of the An Hoi power plant which is enough for the plant to generate power until 7 p.m. on the following day.

The Con Dao Electricity said that if diesel fuel is not supplied in a timely manner, An Hoi power plant will be likely to be shut down.

An Hoi power plant has a total of nine turbines with a total designed capacity of about 11.8MW but its maximum capacity has reached only 8MW so far. Currently, two turbines are broken down and other are being maintained and repaired so the plant's power output is less than that number.