Composition contest marking 50th anniversary of southern liberation launched

The Ho Chi Minh City Music Association has just launched a composition contest marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The competition also aims to look for musical works that have been created from now until 2024 to honor the achievements of the Party organizations, authorities, and people of HCMC, contributing to the building and development as well as the completion of cultural values of the city.

The association has also considered investing in compositions in praise of the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality, and style; works for children; orchestral and instrumental pieces; musical criticism and theory creations; organization of music seminars.

The association will continuously strengthen activities of TV programs promoting street music performances, admitting new members, organizing composition camps and providing music theory training classes.