Component projects under 2nd period of N-S expressway ready for starting works

The Ministry of Transport yesterday announced the plan for the inauguration and technical traffic clearance for four component projects of the North-South expressway to the East and starting projects work in the period 2021 -2025.

The content was released at the press conference on December 28.

Particularly, on December 31, the Ministry of Transport will hold an inauguration ceremony and put the component project of Cam Lo–La Son into exploitation. Besides, the Ministry shall perform technical traffic clearance for three component projects sections Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

In addition, on January 1 of 2023, the Ministry of Transport will implement 12 component projects in a row under the North-South expressway project to the East in the period 2021 -2025 in nine provinces.

Accordingly, the inauguration ceremony will be connected online in 12 points with three main ones in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Ngai and Hau Giang. The Prime Minister will attend the ceremony in Quang Ngai Province to direct the project of Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon. The rest points consist of localities of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa and Ca Mau.

The Ministry of Transport said that the North-South expressway project to the East in the period of 2021 – 2025 had a total length of 729 kilometers which would be divided into 12 separated component projects with a total investment of VND146,990 billion (US$6.2 billion) being expected to complete in 2025 and put into operation in 2026.

The Government allowed to apply various specific policies dedicated to the project comprising contractor appointment in two years of 2022 and 2023 for consultancy, construction and installation bidding packages related to the project, bidding packages for technical infrastructure relocation, bidding packages for compensation, site clearance and resettlement.

During the project preparation, it is permitted to implement in parallel several related works, comprising compensation, support, and resettlement.

In addition, the project is allowed to perform relevant procedures to shorten the time for surveying, designing, submitting, appraising and approving project investment along with technical designs. The project is shortened mining licensing procedures; directly assign mineral mines to project construction contractors for exploitation; allowed to increase capacity for sand mines being exploited in the Mekong Delta region.

The Ministry of Transport said that the National Assembly would pass the investment policy approval for the whole 12 component projects within one year which is 50 percent sooner than ordinary ones.