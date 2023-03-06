SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress

The Charming Ao Dai Contest which is one of the activities of HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2023 concluded in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on March 5.
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 1

A performance by the Women Union of Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 9 in the contest (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board awarded the first prizes of the individual category to Nguyen Dang Khoa, Le Thi Anh Nga and Nguyen Kim Phung.

In the group category, the Women Union of Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 9 won the first prize.

Ms. Truong Thi My, 72, received the title of “Oldest contestant”.

Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 2
At the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 3
Ms. Truong Thi My, 72, receives the title of “Oldest contestant”. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s contest attracted nearly 400 contestants participating in the individual category and 30 units competing in the group category. The jury includes fashion designers Si Hoang and Vo Viet Chung, psychologist Ly Thi Mai, Meritorious Artist Le Nguyen Dat, Mr. Tran Thanh Vuong from the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, photographer Trinh Quoc Huy, Director of the HCMC Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Cam Tu. Members of the panel selected around 60 participants and 11 organizations for the final round.

On the same day, the organization board also offered 45 awards to individuals and collectives of two online Ao Dai Contests.

Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 4

The annual HCMC Ao Dai Festival has returned to the city from March 3 to the end of April. The 9th edition of its kind themed “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” offers a wide range of cultural activities. The festival has become an annual event of the city and also a cultural tourism product that typically attracts a large number of visitors contributing to preserving and promoting Vietnamese traditional dress as well as spreading pride and love for Ao Dai.

Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 5
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 6
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 7
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 8
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 9
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 10
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 11
The organization board also offer 45 awards to individuals and collectives of two online Ao Dai Contests. (Photo: SGGP)
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 12
Community Ao Dai contest honors beauty of Vietnamese traditional dress ảnh 13
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

