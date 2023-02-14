Communist Party of Vietnam delegation visits Venezuela

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review Vu Trong Lam paid a working visit to Venezuela at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Hosting the delegation, First Vice President of PSUV Diosdado Cabello Rondon said his country attaches special importance to the relations with Vietnam, which is growing fruitfully. He showed a desire to find solutions to further promote cooperation between the two parties and the two nations.

Rondon stressed the need for Venezuela and Vietnam to narrow the geographical distance through closer cooperation, especially strongly promoting economic cooperation on par with the bilateral political relations.

Venezuela is ready to create the best conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the country, he stated, expressing his hope that the countries will expand cooperation in personnel training and research and introduction of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology.

For his part, Lam affirmed that as a close comrade of PSUV, the CPV is delighted at the achievements that the PSUV has obtained over the past time, especially the successful organisation of its 5th National Congress.

He expressed his belief that the Venezuelan party will successfully implement the teachings of leader Hugo Chávez, building Venezuala into a prosperous socialist country.

Vietnam wishes to further deepen the comprehensive partnership between the two nations in a practical way in the coming time, Lam said.

Since the two countries established diplomatic relations in December 1989 and upgraded their ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2007, the bilateral relations have been maintained and promoted through the exchange of delegations and phone calls.

Over the past time, the two countries have established mechanisms and agreements to promote multifaceted cooperation. By October 2022, two-way trade surged by 700% year-on-year to over US$50 million.

They aim to step up their friendship and comprehensive cooperation in the coming time, especially developing relations between the two parties as a favourable political foundation for the bilateral ties.

Lam took the occasion to present Rondon a Spanish copy of the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” by CPV chief Nguyen Phu Trong, and ask him to give another to President of the PSUV and President of Venezuala Nicolas Maduro.

During their visit, the delegation had a working session with the Venezuela - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group, and offered flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in Bolivar Avenue, Caracas. The delegation also paid homage to late Venezuelan revolutionary leader Hugo Chávez, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela.