Communication service market generates VND138,000 billion in 2022: Ministry

According to statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications, the communication service market generated around VND 138,000 billion in 2022, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2021.

In 2022, the telecommunications industry paid roughly VND 48,000 billion to the state budget, achieving the plan and the industry saw an increase in state budget payment of 9.8 percent against 2021. Profit after tax of the telecommunications industry is estimated at VND44,500 billion, up 3.8 percent compared to 2021.

Up to now, the rate of mobile phone subscribers and smartphone users in Vietnam has reached 75.8 percent. Moreover, Vietnam currently has 72.1 million internet users, of which the percentage of households using fiber optic cable as of December 2022 is estimated at 74.5 percent, up 11 percent over the same period.

The number of fixed broadband subscribers by December 2022 is estimated at 21.5 subscribers over 100 people, up 9.7 percent over the same period, nearly reaching the 2022 plan target of 22 subscribers per 100 people.

Vietnam is currently ranked 10th in the world in terms of the percentage of applications deploying the new generation of internet addresses Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) with the IPv6 usage rate on Vietnam's internet at 53 percent, exceeding 1 percent compared to its 2022 target. Furthermore, 52/85 electronic portals and public services of ministries, sectors and localities have converted IPv4 to IPv6, 2.5 times higher than in 2021.