Communication service market generates nearly US$165 million

This morning, the Ministry of Information and Communications held a conference to review the work in 2022, and deploy tasks in 2023 in Hanoi. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Popularization and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia attended the event.

Moreover, The communication service marke increased by 12.7 percent compared to 2021 and 1.5 times higher than the forecast of GDP growth rate in 2022 of the country in 2022. The Ministry said that the communication service paid nearly VND100 billion to the state budget, up 24.7 percent compared to 2021.

The total number of employees in the communication service market in 2022 is 1,510,027 employees, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2021. Labor productivity of the Information and communications technology (ICT) is estimated at about VND648 million, with a productivity growth rate of 6.7 percent compared to 2021.

Revenue from the ICT industry in 2022 is estimated at $148 billion, up 8.7 percent compared to 2021, reaching the plan set out in 2022. Notably, the industry has been contributing to GDP this year is estimated at $34.336 billion, up 8.7 percent compared to 2021. The number of digital technology enterprises registered in 2022 is estimated at 70,000 enterprises, up 9.5 percent compared to 2021. In 2022, postal service revenue is estimated at VND 52,300 billion, up 16 percent compared to 2021.

The number of new postal enterprises entering the market increased by 12 percent, and the quality of postal and delivery services, especially delivery for e-commerce, improved through the application of technology. With telecommunications services, in 2022, revenue is estimated at VND138,000 billion, up 1.6 percent compared to 2021; plus, after-tax profit in 2022 is estimated at VND 44,500 billion, up 3.8 percent compared to 2021.

Mobile phone subscribers using smartphones are estimated at 75.8 percent, up 1.4 percent compared to 2021. The rate of households using fiber optic cable as of December 2022 is estimated at 74.5 percent, approximately reaching the planned target set out in 2022 of 75 percent, an increase of 7.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2021. Currently, the fiber optic cable system has been available to approximately all communes, wards and townships, 91 percent of villages, and 100 percent of schools.

In 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to identify and handle five cases including two cases in the capital city of Hanoi and three cases in Ho Chi Minh City using fake BTS stations to carry out acts of spreading information. Fraudulent messages on mobile telecommunications networks. These are devices that can send fake messages to scams with a frequency of 40,000-80,000 messages a day for each device.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has conducted 355 unexpected tests for frequency users as well as issued 94 decisions to impose fines on administrative violations collecting a total amount of VND 169,750,000. One violator received warnings and 112 other violators were reminded not to commit wrongdoing again. Regarding the national digital transformation, the Ministry of Information and Communications has organized the announcement of digital platforms, events and activities for national digital transformation on the national digital transformation portal including the announcement of 18 groups of digital platforms for digital government, 16 groups of digital platforms to serve residents, 16 groups of digital platforms for businesses and digital transformation in 63 provinces and cities.

The National Data Sharing Platform (NDXP) is now connected to the system of 90 agencies, organizations and enterprises. The total number of transactions made through NDXP in 2022 is about 860 million transactions, 4.8 times higher than in 2021. The ministry has also directed telecommunications businesses to complete a review of subscriber information of 76 million records with the National Population Database.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Information and Communications has advised the Prime Minister to approve the National Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy and Society to 2025, with an orientation to 2030 in order to help the digital economy development goals, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s GDP by 2025 and 30 percent of GDP by 2030. With the orientation between 2024 to 2025, the National Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy and Society will promote the development of the digital economy to reach 20 percent of GDP and the rate of enterprises using e-contracts reaching over 80 percent of enterprises.

Moreover, small and medium-sized businesses using digital platforms will reach over 50 percent. According to the Ministry, the estimated contribution of the digital economy to GDP in the first 9 months of 2022 is 14.26 percent, of which, the ICT digital economy contributes about 7.18 percent. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that the Ministry will focus on publishing and building databases of ministries, agencies and localities, opening data to connect and share and data safety in 2023.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is determined to make a fundamental change in Vietnamese data in order to accelerate the digital transformation process. In addition, in 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications will thoroughly solve the garbage sim and commercialize 5G. With respect to online public services, the Ministry is determined to increase the proportion of cases that are actually processed online.

Concerning digital transformation, the Ministry will strive to increase the number of accounts using Vietnamese digital platforms to at least 50 percent. With regard to the digital technology industry, it will build a complete database of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises, creating resonance in the country and abroad. Last but not least, publication and media work will focus on cross-border platforms' compliance with Vietnamese laws, resolving issues of privatization of the press, or the garnishment of news sites and social networks.

At the ceremony, the Ministry also received the First-class Labor Medal.