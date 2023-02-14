Committee extends sympathy to earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Turkey

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA), has extended sympathy to and shared earthquake-induced difficulties of the Vietnamese community in Turkey.

In a letter sent to the community on February 14, the official said no casualties among Vietnamese in Turkey have been reported so far, but the life of some of them has been seriously affected.

Following the natural disaster, the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey and the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and Syria have updated the situation and coordinated with the provisional executive board of the Vietnamese Association in Turkey to prepare measures in support of overseas Vietnamese in the country.

Given the lingering impacts of the earthquake, the committee hopes that the community will continue staying united to overcome the difficulties and support local residents in recovery efforts as possible, according to the letter.

The committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey always accompany the community, Hieu affirmed.

In case of emergency, citizens may contact the embassy by phone: 90 (312) 446 80491 or email: vnemb.tr@mofa.gov.vn; the citizen protection hotline of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84 981 84 84 84, email: baohocongdan@gmail.com; and the committee: 84 24 38240 401, email: vu1.ubnv@gmail.com.