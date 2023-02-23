Commercial flights between Hanoi, Ca Mau to be launched on April 30

A technical return flight from the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau to Hanoi will be operated by the low-cost carrier, Bamboo Airways on April 20.

Related News Ca Mau proposes to upgrade existing airport

The announcement was launched at a working session between the People’s Committee of Ca Mau and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and Bamboo Airways on February 23.

As planned, the airline will begin operating three commercial flights per week starting on April 30.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bamboo Airways, Nguyen Ngoc Trong said that Ca Mau will be the 22nd destination in the country that Bamboo Airways flies to.

The new service will use E190 aircraft featuring 98 passengers, including six business-class seats. Bamboo Airways will create favorable conditions to ensure the effective and safe exploitation of flights, he pledged.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Lam Van Bi said that the opening of the Hanoi-Ca Mau route has great significance in connecting the capital to the southernmost point of the country.

He asked Ca Mau Airport to coordinate with the departments and local authorities to continue implementing the process for launching the new route.Ca Mau Airport currently receives a daily flight on the HCMC-Ca Mau route and reaches 35,000-40,000 passengers per year while the airfield has a capacity of 200,000 passengers per year.