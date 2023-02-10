Colonel writing surrender declaration for South Vietnam President passes away

Colonel Bui Van Tung, who wrote the declaration of surrender for President of South Vietnam Duong Van Minh in 1975 died after a stroke two days ago at his home at 162 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3.

The Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission concluded that Colonel Bui Van Tung, former Political Commissar of the 203rd Tank Brigade, and the officers and soldiers of the 66th Regiment drafted and completed the declaration of surrender for Duong Van Minh to read into the tape recorder to play on the radio.

Particularly, President Duong Van Minh's declaration of acceptance of surrender was drafted by Colonel Bui Van Tung and read directly on the radio.

Colonel Bui Van Tung also accepted this surrender on behalf of the Liberation Army, marking the end of the war in Vietnam. After the unification of the country, Colonel Bui Van Tung continued to work in the army until 1983 when he retired.

Many of his friends in the army and friends came to the funeral and offered condolences to the family.