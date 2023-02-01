Cold fronts to cause widespread drizzle in Northern region in February

The Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi is forecast to experience drizzle days along with high humidity and fog from February 2 due to cold snaps.

This prediction is a part of the report of the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment about weather trends in the country in February which was released on February 1.

It is expected that the Northern region and provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will witness several days of light drizzles in the first half of February.

By the second half of this month, colder air will return and trigger severe cold in the Northern region.

Meanwhile, there is possible of remaining equatorial trough of low pressure causing unseasonal rains with hot and dry climate.

During this month, average temperatures in the provinces and cities nationwide will approximate the level in previous years. The temperature in the northwestern region is going to increase slightly by 0.5 degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius in comparison with the same period of previous years.

In January, five cold waves hit the country. Accordingly, temperatures in Dong Van and Mau Son mountain range in Loc Binh District of Lang Son Province on January 16 reportedly dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius and minus 0.1 degree Celsius respectively causing the appearance of frost.