Cold air to spread to Ho Chi Minh City

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that an ongoing extreme cold front will continue to spread the Southern region including Ho Chi Minh City.

It is expected that by tomorrow afternoon, the cold front will cover the whole Northern region before hitting the North-Central, mid-Central and South-Central regions.

From December 17, one more bitterly cold wave will be likely to cover the Northern region on the large scale.

Meteorologists estimated that this cold wave has remained at extreme intensity so coastal provinces should brace for the sustained wind of level 4-5.

Under the impact of the cold weather, residents in Ho Chi Minh City will enjoy chilling nights and early mornings with temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius.

In the upcoming days, the weather conditions in the city will be mainly dry and sunny.

From December 17, both Northern and North-Central regions are forecast to suffer from bitterly cold air on the large scale, notably the localities from Quang Binh to Quang Ngai are under the impact of this cold spell.

Northern mountainous areas have the possibility of seeing frost and fog.



The lowest temperatures in the Red River Delta, the Northern coastal and North- Central regions will drop to 8-11 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the Northern mountainous and midland regions will fall to 3-6 degrees Celsius and even below zero degree Celsius.

The Northern mountainous areas have the possibility of seeing frost and fog.