Cold air hits Northern region

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting yesterday reported that a cold wave is stretching from southward to northward.

From the night of February 13 to February 14, the cold air is expected to affect the North-Central and Mid-Central regions.

Beginning on February 14, the Northern region and the provinces between Thanh Hoa and Thua Thien- Hue will experience chilling temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, even below eight degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

After three concussive days of sunshine, the northern part of Hai Van Pass has faced cold weather with several rains in some places from February 14.

The Northern region is entering a seasonable change so the meteorologists issued the possibility of cyclones, lightning and hail. Besides, the cold air also causes blustery and big waves, affecting activities at sea.

Meanwhile, the Southern region is experiencing scorching days.