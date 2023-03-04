Coffee exports enjoy double-digit growth in February

Vietnam exported 180,000 tons of coffee worth US$393 million in February, representing a rise of 28.7 percent in volume and 22 percent in value year on year, according to figures given by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The country shipped 323,000 tons of coffee worth US$703 million during the two-month period, marking a fall of 13.1 percent in volume and 14.6 percent in value on-year, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the General Department of Vietnam Customs data.

Most notably, exports of Robusta and processed coffee in January fell compared to January, 2022, while Arabica coffee exports enjoyed growth.

Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicate that Robusta coffee exports in January reached 128,560 tons worth US$239.5 million, down 27.4 percent in volume and 28.3 percent in value year on year.

Exports of Robusta coffee to a number of markets such as Italy, Ecuador, India, and Indonesia in January experienced an upward trend compared to the previous month and against the same period from last year.

Meanwhile, exports of Arabica coffee in January reached 7,210 tons, worth over US$ 27 million, up 16.1 percent in volume and 4.3 percent in value year on year.

In particular, exports of Arabica coffee to markets such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and Spain enjoyed strong growth, while exports to the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Japan, and Indonesia endured a downward trajectory.