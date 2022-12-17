Coffee exhibition firstly takes place at HCMC’s Reunification Palace

Coffee lovers have an opportunity to enjoy a garden of more than 2,000 coffee trees which were brought from plantations in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong at the first Coffeerary Exhibition 2022.

Related News Coffee exhibition to take place in Ho Chi Minh City’s Reunification Palace

The Coffeerary Exhibition which opened at the Reunification Palace in HCMC on December 17 attracted many stalls of over 50 coffee brands and display booths introducing tea, ice cream, jams and a wide variety of bakery products.

The exhibition also includes competitions, such as Coffeerary Home Brewing 2022 for the coffee lover who loves making coffee at home; Coffeerary Home Corners 2022 photo contest to introduce the best coffee bar home; and Coffeerary Packaging Designs 2022.

There is a stall of the “One Book One Coffee” project where visitors can donate books for children in remote areas. The project provided the first two bookshelves to children of the S’tieng ethnic group in Binh Phuoc Province and plans to build five others featuring 50,000 books for kids and youth in Nui Thanh District, the central coastal province of Quang Nam at the end of December. The organization board has currently collected nearly 10,000 books and VND28 million, and called on people to support the project, said Miss PeaceVietnam 2022 Tran Thi Ban Mai, the ambassador of the “One Book One Coffee” project.

This year’s coffee show themed “Home Coffee” is an annual event featuring a wide range of tea and coffee products and machinery, cakes, equipment and materials to make coffee, and beverages.

The event will run until December 18.