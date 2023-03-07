Coal-fired thermal power accounts for over 42 percent of total power generation

According to the latest report from the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), currently, coal-fired thermal power still accounts for over 42 percent.

In March, coal-fired thermal power plants and gas turbines will be mobilized at a high level to retain water in hydropower reservoirs.

On March 7, EVN reported that in February 2023, the total electricity output of the system hit 20.22 billion kWh, up 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022. However, in the first two months of the year, the total electricity output of the system reached 38.61 billion kWh, a decrease of 2.2 percent compared to the same period.

The mobilization ratio of some types of power sources on the total electricity output of the system is as follows: hydropower accounts for 27.4 percent; coal-fired thermal power accounts for 42.7 percent; gas turbines account for 11.2 percent; renewable energy accounts for 16.7 percent. The electricity transmission output in February reached 16.1 billion kWh. In the first two months of 2023, the electricity transmission output reached 30.53 billion kWh, up 0.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Regarding investment in power generation, the focus is currently on the expansion of the Hoa Binh and Ialy hydropower projects and the Quang Trach 1 thermal power project. The Trị An hydropower project expansion is waiting for the approval of the investment plan by competent State management agencies and the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province. The Bac Ai hydropower project continues to finalize the technical design in phase 2.

As for electricity grid investment, in the first two months of 2023, EVN and its units started construction of seven projects, completed energizing, and put into operation 11 power grid projects from 110kV to 500kV.

By the end of February 2023, EVN units completed 97.18 percent of the digital transformation plan. EVN continues to affirm that in terms of financial situation, due to the sudden increase in input fuel prices for power generation since the beginning of 2022, while retail electricity prices have been maintained unchanged since 2019, EVN's financial situation has encountered many difficulties, unable to ensure financial balance.

In March 2023, EVN plans to achieve an average daily electricity consumption of the entire system of 743.5 million kWh per day. The operating objective is to continue to ensure electricity generation and supply for production and daily life activities. The multi-purpose hydroelectricity plants will be maximally saved, and the remaining plants will be exploited according to the optimal regulation plan to meet grid constraints, system requirements, and water supply demands in downstream areas.

In addition, EVN will mobilize coal-fired and gas-turbine power plants at a high level to maintain the water levels of hydroelectric reservoirs; mobilize imported coal-fired power plants as needed, ensuring constraints against grid overload and voltage quality.

At the same time, to reduce difficulties in operating the power system during the dry season of 2023, EVN continues to advise people, government agencies, and production facilities to use electricity safely and efficiently.

In March, EVN and its units will focus on urgently completing energizing some works. It will also prepare to implement events and communication activities in response to the 2023 Earth Hour campaign.