Coach Park announces 25 players for AFF Cup

Coach Park Hang-seo has announced his squad of 25 players for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The coach from the Republic of Korea has put his faith in three new faces – Khuat Van Khagn, Hai Huy and Chau Ngoc Quang.

The goalkeepers in the team are Dang Van Lam, Tran Nguyen Manh, and Nguyen Toan.

The Vietnamese squad also features many popular names who are crucial to the team in both defence and attack. Familiar faces in the line-up include Bui Tien Dung, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Que Ngoc Hai, Nguyen Quang Hai and Phan Van Duc.

Strikers Nguyen Van Quyet, Pham Tuan Hai, Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Tien Linh are expected to shine to help the Vietnamese team gain their goal of winning the title.

Four players who have missed out on selection are goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang, defender Nguyen Thanh Nhan, striker Ha Duc Chinh and Pham Dinh Duy.

Previously, midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang asked to withdraw from the team to treat his herniated disc.

The AFF Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place from December 23 to January 16.

Vietnam is in Group B alongside Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, and Singapore. They will play away against Laos on December 21 and Singapore on December 30. They will face Malaysia and Myanmar at their home grounds on December 27 and January 3, 2023, respectively.

The Vietnamese team is scheduled to take a flight from Hanoi to Vientiane, Laos, on December 17 to prepare for the opening match.

Vietnam have three officials to work at the tournament, supervisor Dang Thanh Ha, referee Ngo Duy Lan and assistant referee Nguyen Trung Hau.

Vietnam won the regional football tournament in 2008 and 2018.