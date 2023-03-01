CNN lists nine otherworldly caves in Vietnam

The Quang Binh Department of Tourism said that CNN has introduced nine otherworldly caves in Vietnam, including six caves in Quang Binh Province in central Vietnam.

Accordingly, CNN-a multinational news channel and website headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - rated these caves in Vietnam as the best caves in the world.

As per the channel’s rating, Son Doong cave, En cave, Va cave, Nuoc Nut cave, Tu Lan cave, and Thien Duong cave in Quang Binh Province ranked first while Tam Coc cave in the Northern province of Ninh Binh, Sung Sot cave and Luon cave in the Northern province of Quang Ninh were rated as strangely beautiful by CNN.

CNN quoted a member of the British Royal Cave Association that his team from the British Cave Research Association has explored more than 500 caves in Vietnam, but they have only discovered about 30 percent of the caves. There will be many more caves to be discovered.

Vietnam’s caves praised by CNN are expected to lure tourists to explore caves in Vietnam more.