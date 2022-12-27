Clean water project donated to remote schools

More than 2,000 students and teaching staff at five schools in Dien Ban town, Duy Xuyen Dong Giang and Nam Giang districts in Quang Nam province have benefited from clean water systems donated by Lifestart Foundation.

The five clean water systems worth VND 227 million(US$9,800) were set up at Pham Phu Thu High school, Luong The Vinh Secondary school, Le Van Tam Secondary school, Ta B’hing Kindergarten and Zuoich Primary school as part of donation programme supporting remote schools across the central province.

Karen Leonard OAM, founder of Lifestart Foundation, said: “In an effort to provide clean and safe drinking water for the children, Lifestart Foundation is delighted to have donated water filtration systems to remote schools in disadvantaged areas in central Vietnam, especially areas that are not privileged to have easy access to such basic resources."Prior to this round of donations, Lifestart Foundation also provided clean water systems for more than 4,000 children at 13 remote schools in the province.

The previous donations totalled VND590 million. These water systems will contribute to ensuring the safety of drinking water for the children.”Up to now, the Lifestart Foundation has committed VND817million worth of Clean Water Systems to help more than 6,000 students in need at 18 schools across Quang Nam province.Founded in 2000 by an Australian named Karen Leonard OAM and supported by a team of dedicated volunteers, Lifestart Foundation is a grassroots, not-for-profit charity that helps disadvantaged Vietnamese families to become self-sufficient.

This is achieved through their two largest projects, Education Scholarships for disadvantaged students and their Housing Improvement project.To date, Lifestart Foundation’s investment in the disadvantaged youth of central Vietnam is in excess of VND26 billion.