Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit, congratulate and listen to white-blouse soldiers after a year of hard work serving patients.

On behalf of the city's leaders, the city Party chief conveyed best wishes of happiness and good health to Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A, former deputy director of HCMC Children's Hospital No.2. Mr. Nen desired that the doctor would continue his mission of teaching and guiding the next generations of medical workers to realize their dreams and ambitions.

Vietnam is proud of having an outstanding teacher like Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A who is admired for his talent, righteousness, great contributions and dedication to the health sector, said Mr. Nen.

Even though the doctor is old, he is still working hard at the hospital every day, updates his knowledge and shares experiences to the next generations.

At the meeting, Secretary Nen shared common difficulties of the health sector in recent years with Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A and the medical staff of the Children's Hospital No.2. The city is coordinating with relevant agencies to find out solutions for resolving the current obstacles. HCMC also proposed many solutions, policies and mechanisms to facilitate activities of the city’s medical sector.

Prof. Doctor Tran Dong A expressed his pleasure at the concern of the city leader, and the doctor affirmed to accompany the Directors Board of the Children's Hospital No.2 and the staff of medical workers to continue to develop the organ transplant program for children, which is one of the three greatest achievements of the medical industry in the twentieth century at the Children's Hospital No.2.

With this great achievement, the country will proceed to establish a high-tech center, including the Organ Transplant Center for Children in the Southern provinces and cities.

On the same day, the delegation also visited and congratulated Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, the Hero of Labor, former Director of Tu Du Hospital on the upcoming Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed gratitude for her contributions to the health sector and desired that Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong would continue to impart experiences and achievements to the next generations.