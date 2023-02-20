City leaders praise medical workers for saving boy with heart disease

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City awarded certificates of merit to 6 teams of medical workers who have made efforts to save a boy with heart disease.

Under the authorization of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc presented certificates of merit to 6 groups of healthcare workers with excellent implementation of red alert procedures combined with intensive resuscitation techniques for saving a 13-year-old boy at the city-based Children's Hospital 1.

Previously, SGGP Online Newspaper on February 13 reported that Children's Hospital 1 saved 13 years old boy hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang who suffered from fulminant myocarditis, ventricular arrhythmia, cardiac arrest immediately after nearly 12 days of treatment with ECMO technique and measures to support the heart and correct arrhythmias.

Soon, the hospital was on alert. A red alert demonstrates there is a significant risk to the patient's safety. In this condition, all non-emergency surgeries should be canceled.

The mortality rate from severe acute myocarditis is still very high, about 30-40 percent, especially in the case of fulminant myocarditis, the mortality rate is up to 100 percent before ECMO (artificial cardiopulmonary) technique. Today, thanks to the application of ECMO, doctors can save many cases of fulminant myocarditis, which was previously mostly fatal.

According to Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the operation was a great success thanks to the considerable effort of the medical staff of Children's Hospital 1 in implementing intensive resuscitation techniques over many years.

He added that the Children's Hospital 1 will continue to develop more specialized techniques in the field of pediatrics when the construction of the new building was complete and come into operation, contributing to turning the city's medical system into a specialized medical center on par with other ASEAN countries in the near future.