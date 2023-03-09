City leaders offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, Ton Duc Thang

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai this morning led a delegation of the city’s leaders to offer incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

The incense-offering ceremony is to mark 75 years since President Ho Chi Minh issued teachings on the six qualities for the People’s Public Security and the 75th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (March 11, 1948 – 2023).

The delegation has the presence of Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department; Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan; Colonel Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department; Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Trinh Thi Hien Tran and so on.

The delegates respectfully offered incense at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch and spent one minute of silence in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh who devoted all his life to the struggle for national independence, the liberation of the working class, freedom and happiness of the people, a shining example of revolutionary morality, revolutionary heroism and the spirit of solidarity.

Before the hallowed memory of President Ho Chi Minh, the leaders vowed to strive on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style; and to join hands to develop Ho Chi Minh City as the country’s economic locomotive hub.

After that, the delegation came to offer incense and flowers and spend a minute of silence in memory of President Ton Duc Thang who is the leader of the working class and a shining example of diligence, thrift, integrity, honesty, public-spiritedness and selflessness.