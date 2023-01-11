City leader visits, offers Tet wishes to military units, former leaders

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan visited and offered Tet wishes to officers and soldiers of Air Force Division No.370, Department No.12 under Ministry of National Defense’s General Department II on January 11.

On the same day, the city leader visited Mr. Le Van Triet, former Minister of Trade and Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, former Secretary of the Dak Nong Provincial Party Committee.

During the intimate conversation with the former leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan informed about the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City in the passing years. Last year, the city's economy grew by 9 percent. The city's budget revenue reached VND 472,000 billion (US$20 billion), accounting for 26 percent of the total national budget revenue.

Mr. Hoan desired that with extensive experience and knowledge, they will give more opinions to build and develop the city.