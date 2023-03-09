Citizens warned of fake bank websites with similar interface to formal ones

Many mobile phone users have lately received messages with a link to a fake bank or e-payment website. This is one popular trick to steal sensitive information of bank customers to appropriate the money in their bank accounts.



Accordingly, when clicking the links to fake websites, people can see an interface extremely similar to official bank websites of. Therefore, they do not hesitate to enter their username and password as well as OPT code, and thus unintentionally have their confidential information stolen.

To avoid being a victim of this trick, bank customers are warned not to click any strange links. Before conducting any online transaction, they should verify whether the website is a formal one provided by their bank or not.

Until now, functional agencies have detected 15 such fake websites of renowned banks in Vietnam such as Vietcombank, VPBank, TPBank, VIB, HDBank.

Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) is developing a tool to search for domain names for Vietnamese Internet users to actively verify strange domains in various fields. This is expected to significantly reduce online fraudulence.