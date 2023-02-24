Citizens needn’t display household registration books: PM

Ministries, departments and local authorities must delegate agencies and organizations not to ask citizens to display household registration books during the process of solving administrative procedures, the Prime Minister directed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed a decision issuing the decree 05/CT-TTg on strengthening the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 and the next years.

He required a strict implementation of receiving online documents and not to let any delay in solving; electronicization and standardization of declaration form in the direction of reducing at least 20 percent of information that have to be declared on the reuse of digitized data; implementation completion of administrative procedures that are not based on administrative boundaries.

Ministries, departments and local authorities must coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to study and apply citizen ID cards with electronic chips, VNeID app and exploit national population database; integrate information in national population database, citizen identification card and electronic identification accounts for citizens to replace citizen’s papers in March, such as household registration books and temporary residence books that took effect on January 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Public Security continues to upgrade the VNeID application, striving to grant 40 million electronic identification accounts by June 2023; encourages people to use VneID app and diversify citizen documents of health insurance card, driving licence, job licence; integrate 70 percent of electronic health records and reach a number of 30 million VNeID accounts.

The Prime Minister also requested to urgently complete the national land database, provide online public services related to the land sector to serve people and businesses as soon as possible. The Ministry of Home Affairs must complete the national database on cadres, civil servants and public employees, connect and share data with the national population database.

The People’s Committees of provinces and cities must delegate agencies and organizations not to require confirmation of 9-digit identity cards in handling problems and works for individuals and organizations. Local healthcare facilities receive chip-based citizen identification cards integrated health insurance information. Non-cash payments when collecting fees in hospitals and schools must be promoted.

The People’s Committee of provinces and cities must delegate accommodation services and medical facilities to use the VNeID app for guest registration in accordance with the Ministry of Public Security’s instructions.

The PM also required an electronic connection process between two administrative procedures of “Birth registration - temporary residence registration- grant of health insurance cards for children under 6 years of age” and “Death registration- erasing temporary residence registration - funeral allowance”.