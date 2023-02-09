Citizen protection measures ready to assist Vietnamese overseas

Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet answered a number of questions related to citizen protection at the ministry’s regular press conference on February 9.

Regarding the double earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria, Viet said: “Once again, we would like to express our deep condolences to the Governments and people of the two countries for the irreplaceable damage.”

Leaders of the Party and the State of Vietnam have cabled condolences to the Turkish and Syrian governments and people, he noted.

According to the diplomat, over the past few days, the Vietnamese Embassies in Turkey and Iran (concurrently Syria) have contacted the respective authorities and the Vietnamese expatriate communities to find out information about Vietnamese citizens in distress. So far, the rescue work is being carried out and there have been no reports of Vietnamese citizens injured or killed after the quakes, said Viet.

The embassies will continue to actively monitor the situation and stay ready to take necessary measures to protect citizens, he affirmed.

Concerning Vietnam's support for Turkey and Syria in earthquake disaster relief, Deputy Spokesperson Doan Khac Viet emphasized the sound relations between Vietnam and Turkey as well as Syria and affirmed that Vietnam is actively considering support.

With regard to the sinking of a Korean fishing boat with Vietnamese citizens onboard on the night of February 4, off the coast of Sinan district, Jeonnam province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Viet said according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, two Vietnamese missing in the case have not been found yet and search and rescue work is still underway.

According to the deputy spokesperson, in the past few days, the embassy has contacted the families of the two victims, informing them of necessary procedures related to solving related consular and citizen protection issues. The agency is ready to take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.

The incident left 9 out of 12 crew members missing, of whom two are Vietnamese.