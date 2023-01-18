Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients

The flower street features 56 mini flower gardens and miniature scenes created by the medical staff of 74 units and departments of the hospital.
The Cardiology Center received the first prize for the best decorative work.
|The Cardiology Center received the first prize for the best decorative work. (Photo: SGGP)
|Patients and their relatives take photos at flower street in the hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
|The hospital also offers costumes, including Ao Dai to patients for photo shooting. (Photo: SGGP)
|Medical workers bring costumes to flower street for photo shooting. (Photo: SGGP)
|An elderly patient chose costumes. (Photo: SGGP)
|There is also folk games in flower street. (Photo: SGGP)
The photography team is on duty to serve patients and their family members. (Photo: SGGP)
|Doctors and their relatives take pictures in flower street. (Photo: SGGP)