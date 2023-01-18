SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients

SGGP
Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC on January 17 inaugurated a flower street to celebrate the Lunar New Year and serve for patients and their families who must stay at the medical facility during Tet holidays.
Related News

The flower street features 56 mini flower gardens and miniature scenes created by the medical staff of 74 units and departments of the hospital.

The Cardiology Center received the first prize for the best decorative work.

Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 1
The Cardiology Center received the first prize for the best decorative work. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 2
Patients and their relatives take photos at flower street in the hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 3
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 4
Patients and their relatives take photos at flower street in the hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 5
The hospital also offers costumes, including Ao Dai to patients for photo shooting. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 6
Medical workers bring costumes to flower street for photo shooting. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 7
An elderly patient chose costumes. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 8
There is also folk games in flower street. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 9
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 10
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 11

The photography team is on duty to serve patients and their family members. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 12
Doctors and their relatives take pictures in flower street. (Photo: SGGP)
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 13
Cho Ray Hospital’s flower street brings happy Tet to patients ảnh 14
By Tam Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Flower Street Cho Ray Hospital

Other news