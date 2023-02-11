Chinese consumers favor Vietnamese bird nests, VN promotes bird nest sales

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday held an online forum on promoting agricultural and food trade between Vietnam and China (including China’s Yunnan Province).

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Tran Phuong Tuan, General Director of Vietnam Bird's Nest Development Company, said that Chinese customers have especially favored Vietnamese bird's nest products.

Therefore, as soon as it was announced that Vietnamese bird's nests could be officially exported to China, the company’s partners in China continuously offered to provide documents to import. Therefore, this enterprise proposed the management agencies of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to speed up the support.

SPS Vietnam Office – a unit of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - will guide exporters on how to do registration of bird's nest exporters on the official portal under the Order 248 and on food safety management under the Order 249 of the General Administration of Customs of China.

He also proposed the Department of Livestock Production under the Department of Animal Health to guide the procedures for the registration of swiftlet houses and swiftlet preliminary processing workshop.

Mr. Tong Xuan Chinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Livestock Production, said that now the Department has guided exporters on how to register the granting of codes to the swiftlet houses as well as the swiftlet caves to carry out the control according to the requirements of the Chinese Government. The Department will submit it to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for promulgation next week.

The swiftlet breeding establishments need to register according to the regulations.

Moreover, the swiftlet establishments for exporting must be located in the planning area for raising swiftlets according to regulations, the bird nest products must ensure the regulations on food safety, hygiene and quarantine. When the bird breeding facilities have met the requirements, they can register on the Department of Livestock Production’s database system.

Based on the records and documents, the Department will consider granting codes for swiftlet houses and exporters of bird's nests to China. These codes are the basis for making documents to submit to the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the protocol to officially export bird's nests to China between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China on quarantine, inspection and veterinary hygiene requirements for bird's nest products has come into effect from November 9, 2022, and lasts for five years.