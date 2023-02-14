ChatGPT should be effectively exploited in education

The Ministry of Education and Training yesterday held a meeting named ‘ChatGPT – Opportunities and Challenges in Education’, discussing AI implementation in education innovation.



As AI-related technologies are being perfected, their use in education contributes to reshaping the future of this sector in all nations. The birth of ChatGPT lately has marked a milestone and is still a hot topic in many educational forums worldwide, including Vietnam.

Yesterday’s meeting of the Education and Training Ministry (MoET) focuses on how to use ChatGPT in education as well as opportunities and challenges it brings about.

Obviously, thanks to this advanced technology and other similar ones, the role of a teacher has gradually shifted from knowledge provider to knowledge search consultant, as said by Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son.

“It is our job to develop feasible policies to support, manage ChatGPT in order to take advantage of its useful features and AI tools in general, while actively minimizing their negative impacts”, stressed the Deputy Minister.



Because AI-related technologies are strongly and comprehensively influencing all aspects of the education sector, ranging from curriculum development to teaching methods and organizations or the ways to approach and obtain knowledge, teachers should quickly adapt to the situation by studying those technologies to exploit them.

MoET itself is also going to thoroughly research the case and then propose policy adjustments in the upcoming time.

Many voiced in the meeting that ChatGPT should be considered an effective tool in the teaching-learning process thanks to its huge potential in searching for information quickly.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ta Hai Tung, Principal of Information and Communications Technology School (Hanoi University of Science and Technology) stated that the proposal to forbid the use of ChatGPT for fear of students doing their homework via the tool is absolutely absurb. Instead of imposing such an unreasonable prohibition, teachers should become a guide to help their students make wise use of ChatGPT to accelerate the completion of homework.



Prof. Dr. Hoang Anh Tuan – President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (Vietnam National University – Hanoi) – said that the birth of such an innovative tool is a chance for teachers to upgrade their teaching methods to be less theoretical so as to boost the development of their students’ capability and morality.

“State-of-the-art technologies should not be feared, but be studied and mastered. Obviously, new technologies might create concerns at first. But sooner or later they should be exploited wisely to update working or learning methods. Teachers should change from a person to provide knowledge into the one to guide and direct students to approach and select useful knowledge to learn”, said Dr. Tuan.