A working delegation of Ho Chi Minh City this morning paid a visit to typical doctors on the 68th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 –2023).

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le led a delegation to visit the People's Doctor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Van Be, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital and his wife, Doctor Nguyen Thi Thuy, former Director of Hung Vuong Hospital who had great contributions to the city and national health sector. Although the two people were retired, they are also sharing their competence and intelligence with the city’s health sector.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le desired that they would continue to join hands with Ho Chi Minh City, specifically having contributions to the development of the Ho Chi Minh City Hematology and Blood Transfusion Hospital and Hung Vuong Hospital.

After that, the delegation also visited the People’s Doctor, Doctor Pham Viet Thanh, former Director of the HCMC Department of Health.

At the meeting, Chairwoman Le believed that Doctor Pham Viet Thanh would continue to accompany the city’s health sector. On behalf of the city leaders, Chairwoman Le sent best wishes of health and happiness to Doctor Pham Viet Thanh’s family.

On the upcoming Vietnamese Doctors’ Day, the delegation also came to the house of the People's Doctor - Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Phan Chung Thuy, former Director of Ho Chi Minh City Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital and Head of the Department of Otolaryngology of VNU-HCM Medical School to visit the outstanding doctor.

At the meeting, Chairwoman Le believed that with long-time experiences in management work at the hospital and training sessions for young medical staff, Doctor Tran Phan Chung Thuy is always a bright mirror for young doctors.