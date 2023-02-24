Chairman Phan Van Mai visits medical staff at Hung Vuong Hospital

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai this afternoon paid a visit to medical staff at Hung Vuong Hospital in District 5 on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27, 1955-2023).

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation of the city leaders to visit and have a friendly discussion with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doctor Vu Thi Nhung, former Director of Hung Vuong Hospital.

On behalf of the city's leaders, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his gratitude to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doctor Vu Thi Nhung and extended the best wishes of happiness and good health to her, and the chairman also hoped that with professional ability, competence, expertise, health condition and time, the doctor would continue to have dedications and contributions to the city’s health sector.

On Vietnamese Doctor’s Day, Chairman Phan Van Mai also extended his congratulation to the medical workers of Hung Vuong Hospital, and expected that doctors would continue to promote good tradition and medical achievements to more and more develop the Hung Vuong Hospital to better serve patients.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that HCMC has high expectations of the Hung Vuong Hospital in health care quality and better service with its great medical accomplishments for the passing time.