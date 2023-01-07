Ceremony to honor winning businesses in HCMC takes place

This is an annual award chaired by the municipal People's Committee, the city Department of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Economic Magazine Saigon organized to honor businesses, organizations and individuals in the city with the presence of Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Phan Van Mai expected that the honored businesses would continue to promote the brand value for further development. According to Mr. Mai, these award winners should continue to implement and maintain the core objectives of the program helping improve Ho Chi Minh City's position as the leading economic engine of the country.

On the same day, speaking at the conference on production and business activities in 2022 and implementing orientations and tasks in 2023 of Saigon Industry Corporation Limited (CNS), Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said that it is necessary to have a separate industrial park or reserve a large enough land fund in other industrial parks for the establishment of a center for applied research and industry development for the city.

In the afternoon of the same day, reporting at the conference to summarize the work in 2022, the leader of the State Treasury of Ho Chi Minh City said that it is encouraging organizations and people for cashless tax payments by paying through an electronic tax payment system of the tax authority, the customs authority, the bank account of the State Treasury or pay taxes, fees, and fines for administrative violations through the National Public Service Portal.