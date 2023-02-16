Ceremony marking Mr. Huynh Tan Phat’s 110th birth anniversary held in Ben Tre

A solemn ceremony marking the 110th birth anniversary of patriotic intellectual Huynh Tan Phat was held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on February 15 with the participation of Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh.

The event also saw the presence of former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; former PM Nguyen Tan Dung; former National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Director of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics cum Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien; Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; together with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, ministries, departments, Ben Tre province and other localities, the family of Mr. Huynh Tan Phat and local residents.

Speaking at the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh honored the great love of Mr. Huynh Tan Phat for the country, Party and people. He was one of the typical examples of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle. He constantly strived for the country’s independence and unity, prosperity, freedom and happiness for all people.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province Le Duc Tho expressed his honor and pride when the hometown of Ben Tre has an excellent son.

On the same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh led a delegation to offer incense and flowers to commemorate patriotic intellectual Huynh Tan Phat at his memorial house in Binh Dai District’s Chau Hung Commune.